”Mamma Mia!”: Theatre Tulsa opens its 97th season with the sunny, funny and heartwarming musical based on Swedish pop band ABBA’s famous ’70s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “SOS.” On the eve of her wedding, a young woman searches for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. Performances this week are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 100 E. Second St. Tickets start at $29 and are available at tulsapac.com.
Nickelback: Nickelback will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. The Canadian rock band has sold more than 50 million units worldwide, and each of the group’s past seven albums has reached the top 10, including the No. 1 album “All the Right Reasons.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $100 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Riverside Ribfest: Gathering Place will host the inaugural Riverside Ribfest, a day of grilling, chilling and challenging some of the top barbecue masters in the region. Vendors will also be serving barbecue-inspired dishes and small plates. The event will feature live music, local brews and unlimited barbecue. The festival will be held from 4-10 p.m. Saturday on the QuikTrip Great Lawn at Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way. Admission is free. For more, visit gatheringplace.org.