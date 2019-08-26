Backstreet Boys
American vocal group Backstreet Boys will bring its world tour to the BOK Center to promote its latest album, “DNA.” Doors open at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The band’s hits include “I Want It That Way” and “The One.” Tickets start at $26 and are available at bokcenter.com.
“Hamilton”
Celebrity Attractions brings “Hamilton” to the Tulsa PAC. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a show that combines musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. Performances this week are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $95-$365 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com.
Blue Whale Comedy Festival
The annual Blue Whale Comedy Festival brings a weekend of laughs to downtown Tulsa, featuring stand-up comedians, improv troupes, live podcasts, music and workshops. Michelle Wolf and Nicole Byer will headline this year’s festival, set Friday and Saturday at various venues in the Tulsa Arts District. For tickets and a full schedule, visit bluewhalecomedyfestival.com.
