Sugarland
Grammy-winning and multiplatinum-selling duo Sugarland will make a stop at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m. Thursday. Since the group’s inception in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums domestically, achieving high-mark sales with platinum-certified “The Incredible Machine,” two-time platinum “Love on the Inside” and three-time platinum “Twice the Speed of Life” and “Enjoy the Ride.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $79.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers return for a seven-game home stand this week at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will host Northwest Arkansas at 7:05 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. The Drillers will then take on Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 5-7. Stay for a post-game fireworks display Friday. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
Tulsa World Senior Living Expo
The annual Tulsa World Senior Living Expo will feature more than 100 exhibitors, free health screenings and seminars on a variety of topics, from health care plans and staying active to downsizing and planning for retirement. There will also be door prizes, Bingo and a ’50s-themed costume contest. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center, 200 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow. For more, visit seniorexpotulsa.com.