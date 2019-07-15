Michael Buble
Singer Michael Buble will perform at 8 p.m. Monday at Tulsa’s BOK Center, one of 10 summer tour stops. Bublé, who has completed five sold-out world tours, has won four Grammy Awards and has sold more than 60 million records over the course of his career. Tickets start at $68 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Circle Cinema Film Festival
The second annual Circle Cinema Film Festival wraps up with the historic theater’s 91st birthday celebration from 6-7 p.m. Monday. Admission is free for the reception, featuring birthday cake and an appearance from Tulsa leading lady Peggy Dow Helmerich. And at 7 p.m., Circle Cinema will present a free 30th-anniversary screening of “Cole Justice,” shot in Tulsa by and starring Carl Bartholomew (better known to Tulsans as TV’s Uncle Zeb). Also scheduled is a posthumous honor of him with a medallion on the theater’s Walk of Fame. A Q-and-A will follow the movie with actors from the film, members of the Bartholomew family and his KTUL co-workers. For more, visit circlecinema.org.
Porter Peach Festival
The Porter Peach Festival celebrates the area’s crop of peaches this week with activities and events perfect for a bright summer day with the family. Purchase or pick peaches at nearby orchards, or head to Porter’s downtown Main Street for arts and crafts, games, live music and a wide variety of fair food. The annual Peach Parade is a highlight, and stick around for free peaches and ice cream, available as long as supplies last. For more information and a schedule of events, visit porterpeachfestivals.com.
