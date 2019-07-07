Circle Cinema Film Festival
The Circle Cinema Film Festival returns for its second year, just in time to blow out the candles on the historic theater’s 91st birthday cake. The festival kicks off Thursday, July 11, and will feature world premieres, an “Outsiders”-themed after-party, a Hanson virtual-reality experience and cake to be served Monday, July 15, the cinema’s opening date in 1928. Tickets to each event are $12, with the exception of the slumber-party event and those noted as free events. All-access passes are available for $175. Tickets for all events are on sale at circlecinema.org and at the box office, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
Woody Guthrie Folk Festival
The Woody Guthrie Coalition will welcome Guthrie family members, veteran songwriters and festival favorites for the annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival in Okemah. The musical celebration of the folk singer’s birthday will feature Arlo Guthrie, Willie Watson, John Paul White, Jaimee Harris, Joel Rafael, Jamie Lin Wilson, John Fullbright, Count TuTu, Joe Purdy, Nina Gerber, David Amram, the Red Dirt Rangers, Ellis Paul, Randy Crouch and Jacob Tovar. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, July 10-13, and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Single-day tickets are $40 and three-day passes are $120. To purchase and for more information, go to woodyfest.com.
Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers continue a homestand at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will face Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
