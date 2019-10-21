Carrie Underwood
Oklahoma country superstar Carrie Underwood will return home Thursday to perform her Cry Pretty tour at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave. Since winning “American Idol” in 2005, the Checotah native has become one of the most successful artists in any genre, winning multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM awards. Special guests are Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are $46-$96 at bokcenter.com.
Tenacious D
The self-proclaimed greatest band in the world, Tenacious D, will visit Tulsa’s Brady Theater, 105 W. Reconciliation Way, Monday, as part of the Post-Apocalypto tour. The band is made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert, with guest Wynchester, are $39.50 to $69.50. Go to bradytheater.com.
“Little Shop of Horrors”: In 1982, composer Alan Mencken and writer Howard Ashman turned the 1960 low-budget comedy film “Little Shop of Horrors” into a musical about the unusual plant that only thrives when it is fed human blood. This weekend Tulsa Project Theatre will bring the comedy to the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, Nov. 1-2; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 and Nov. 1. Tickets are $15-$35. Call 918-596-7111 or go tulsapac.com.
“What the Butler Saw”: The American Theatre Company’s production of the dark comedy “What the Butler Saw” continues this week at the Tulsa PAC. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $26. Call 918-596-7111 or go to tulsapac.com.