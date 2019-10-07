Air Supply: The duo Air Supply, whose soft rock tunes have been on the radio for four decades, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Hit singles from Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock include “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “Here I Am,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Even the Nights Are Better.” Tickets for the 21-and-older concert start at $29.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Oklahoma City Thunder: The Oklahoma City Thunder returns to Tulsa’s BOK Center at 8 p.m. Tuesday to take on the Dallas Mavericks. It will be the Thunder’s 11th preseason game at the BOK. Tickets start at $13. Go to bokcenter.com.
“Cats”: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular musical returns to the Tulsa PAC for performances Wednesday through Sunday. Celebrity Attractions brings version of this show to Tulsa, based on the 2014 Broadway revival, which features new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”), and Oklahoma City native Keri Rene Fuller as Grizabella the Glamour Cat, who sings “Memory.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets start at $25. Call 918-596-7111 or go to tulsapac.com.