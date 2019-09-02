Great Raft Race
The fifth annual Great Raft Race will launch Monday. The race begins at 8 a.m. at Sand Springs Case Community Park and ends at the Finish Line Festival at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave. The festival runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature food trucks, live local music, kids inflatables, a giant sand sculpture, a cardboard boat race, an obstacle course and more. Oklahoma breweries will be making their first appearance at the event this year. Information at tulsaraftrace.com.
”Hamilton”
Presented by Celebrity Attractions, “Hamilton” continues at the Tulsa PAC. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a show that combines musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. The final performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $95-$365. Call 918-596-7111, or go to tulsapac.com. A special lottery will offer 40 seats per show for $10. For information, go to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
Tulsa Symphony Orchestra
The Tulsa Arts District’s regular First Friday Art Crawl will take on a symphonic air as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra presents its “Symphony in the Park” concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Guthrie Green, 101 E. M.B. Brady St. The free event will conclude with a fireworks display against the Tulsa skyline. For more, visit tulsasymphony.org.
