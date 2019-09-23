“Les Misérables”
Celebrity Attractions is opening its 2019-2020 Broadway season with “Les Misérables,” in a revised production that debuted on Broadway in 2014. It draws some of its visual inspiration from the paintings of Victor Hugo, on whose epic novel the musical is based. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets: $28-$108. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Tulsa Roughnecks
The Tulsa Roughnecks will play one more match at ONEOK Field in September. Tulsa will host San Antonio at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For tickets, go online to roughnecksfc.com.
Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party”
An all-star lineup of Disney’s favorite characters will be at this year’s traditional ice-show kick off to the Tulsa State Fair. These shows give audiences of all ages the chance to relive the adventures of “Frozen,” “Aladdin,” “Coco” and the “Toy Story” movies. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at Expo Square Pavilion, 19th Street and New Haven Avenue. Tickets: $20-$50, admission to fair included in advance purchase tickets. For tickets online go to tulsastatefair.com/events/2019/disney-on-ice2.