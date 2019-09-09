Just Between Friends
Just Between Friends returns this weekend to the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Shop deals on baby clothes and gear, toys, books and more at one of the country’s leading children’s and maternity consignment events. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more, visit tulsa.jbfsale.com.
Career Fair
The TulsaWorldJobs.com Career Fair is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Expo Square. Get face-to-face interaction between candidates and employers. Multiple job opportunities will be available. For more, visit tulsacareerfair.com.
Scotfest
Scotfest, Oklahoma’s celebration of Celtic history and heritage, returns this weekend. Come to the 40th Scotfest for genealogy and family (clan) history, musical entertainers of local and national merit, Scottish and Irish dance demonstrations, solo piping, traditional drumming and pipe band competitions. The event runs from 5-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101st St., Broken Arrow. Admission is $10-$15 per day or $30 for a weekend pass. For more, visit okscotfest.com.