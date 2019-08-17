Festivals: It’s a weekend of firsts for area events. Gathering Place will host the inaugural Riverside Ribfest from 4-10 p.m. Saturday for a day of grilling, chilling and challenging some of the top barbecue masters in the region on the QuikTrip Great Lawn. For more, visit gatheringplace.org. The Oklahoma Aquarium will host its first Salsa Tasting Festival, with a jalapeño eating contest, a chihuahua costume contest and more from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. For more, go to okaquarium.org. The Kiwanis Club of Tulsa will host Chili on the Green from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Guthrie Green. More than 60 International Chili Society-sanctioned chili teams from all over the U.S. will compete for cash prizes and the title of “Chili on the Green Champion.” For more, visit kiwaniscluboftulsa.org.
Vince Gill: Oklahoma country music superstar Vince Gill will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Famous for his songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring voice, Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $75 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
92.1 The Beat Back to School Bash: The hit group Why Don’t We will be joined by Ally Brooke and Bryce Vine at Tulsa’s BOK Center for the 92.1 The Beat Back to School Bash presented by Mountain Dew. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday. The event will include a free outdoor concert by Jake Miller and additional local artists. Tickets start at $9.21 and are available at bokcenter.com.