Professional Bull Riders: The Professional Bull Riders will kick off the second half of the season in Tulsa. This weekend, the top bull riders in the world will be competing in the “Oil Capital of the World” for the 15th consecutive year when the BOK Center hosts the Express Ranches Classic. The action starts at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $15 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Pow Wow of Champions: The Intertribal Indian Club of Tulsa (IICOT) will host its annual Pow Wow of Champions this weekend at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University, 7777 S. Lewis Ave. The Mabee Center will come alive with dance, drum music and song as members of tribal nations throughout the country gather together to honor, strengthen and share traditions with one another and the public. More than 300 dancers dressed in full Native American dance clothes will participate throughout the weekend in ceremonies and dances, including Grand Entries, intertribal dances and dance competitions. The event will also feature an arts and crafts mart and traditional foods, such as fry bread, corn soup and Indian tacos. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Daily admission is $8 per person, and a weekend wrist band is $15. Admission is free for children 5 years and younger. For more, visit iicot.org.
The Wiggles: The popular Australian group of entertainers for youngsters will bring its first major tour in years to the Tulsa PAC for a performance at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The show will feature the core group of Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony, along with Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and a new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn. Tickets start at $40 and are available at tulsapac.com.