Tulsa World Senior Living Expo: The annual Tulsa World Senior Living Expo will feature more than 100 exhibitors, free health screenings and seminars on a variety of topics, from health care plans and staying active to downsizing and planning for retirement. There will also be door prizes, Bingo and a ’50s-themed costume contest. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center, 200 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow. For more, visit seniorexpotulsa.com.
Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers return for a home stand at ONEOK Field this week. Tulsa will host Northwest Arkansas at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Drillers will then take on Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
38 Special: After more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to tour the world and will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Among 38 Special’s songs are “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong” and “Second Chance.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $38 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.