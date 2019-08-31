”Hamilton”: Presented by Celebrity Attractions, “Hamilton” continues at the Tulsa PAC. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a show that combines musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is much like America today. Performances are 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $95-$365 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com. There is a lottery that will offer 40 seats per performance for $10. For information, go to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
Blue Whale Comedy Festival: The annual Blue Whale Comedy Festival brings a weekend of laughs to Tulsa, featuring stand-up comedians, improv troupes, music and more. Michelle Wolf and Nicole Byer will headline this year’s festival, continuing Saturday at various venues in the Tulsa Arts District. For tickets and more, go to bluewhalecomedyfestival.com.
PostOak Wine & Jazz Festival: The PostOak Wine & Jazz Festival is 6-10 p.m. Saturday at PostOak Lodge & Retreat, 5323 W. 31st St. North. Local food vendors and winemakers be on hand to offer a taste of the area’s culinary specialties. After sampling the food and drink, stay to enjoy the sunset with some amazing live music. General admission is $20. For more, go online to postoaklodge.com.