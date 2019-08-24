Wild Brew: Wild Brew brings food from area restaurants and first-rate beers together, as well as live entertainment from local musicians. The annual event benefiting The Sutton Avian Research Center is from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center. General admission is $65. VIP patrons receive early admission at 4 p.m. and exclusive access to the VIP lounge for $165. For more, visit wildbrew.org.
India Fest: The India Association of Greater Tulsa will host a day full of Indian culture at India Fest, will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Festivalgoers will be able to taste food from different regions of India, watch traditional dancing, listen to Indian music and see cultural art. Admission is free. For more, visit exposquare.com.
Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers are back at ONEOK Field for the final home stand of the season. Tulsa will host Corpus Christi at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday. For tickets and more information, go online to tulsadrillers.com.