Porter Peach Festival: The Porter Peach Festival celebrates the area’s crop of peaches Saturday with events perfect for a bright summer day with the family. Purchase or pick peaches at nearby orchards, or head to Porter’s downtown Main Street for arts and crafts, games, live music and a wide variety of fair food. The annual Peach Parade is a highlight, and stick around for free peaches and ice cream, available as long as supplies last. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit porterpeachfestivals.com.
Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma: Green Country’s largest free home and garden expo continues Saturday and Sunday at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. With more than 400 booths and about 250 exhibitors, the event will spotlight the newest products and services for homes, gardens, landscape, furnishings and more. The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to coxradiotulsa.com.
Shawn Mendes: In support of his self-titled third album, multiplatinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes will bring his tour to the BOK Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mendes has achieved two No. 1 album debuts with “Handwritten” in 2015 and “Illuminate” in 2016, two platinum albums and seven consecutive platinum and multiplatinum singles. Tickets start at $26.50 and are available at bokcenter.com.