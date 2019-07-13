An Affair of the Heart: An Affair of the Heart, one of the largest arts and craft shows in the United States, is known for its variety of merchandise. Browse hundreds of retailers from across the nation selling one-of-a-kind items, from home decor and furniture to jewelry, gourmet foods and more. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. For more, visit heartoftulsa.com.
Tokyo in Tulsa: A celebration of Japanese culture and pop culture, Tokyo in Tulsa is a 12th-year convention that, in past years, has drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Tulsa. This year, Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 200 W. Albany St., in Broken Arrow will be the central venue for the convention, which continues Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and a full schedule, visit tokyointulsa.com.
Dodgebrawl Tournament: The eighth annual Dodgebrawl Tournament will return to the BOK Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The six vs. six tournament will feature teams competing for the charity/nonprofit of their choice. Each winning team’s selected charity/nonprofit will receive a financial donation on behalf of the tournament. Admission is free for spectators. For more, visit bokcenter.com.