Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival: Stroll through gardens at Gathering Place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and treat your taste buds to food pairings with local and national craft beers and exotic wines during the first Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival. Master chefs and expert wine vintners will be sharing their knowledge. Enjoy food samplings from local restaurants and live entertainment. Tickets are $50 and include 14 tastings. Must be 21 to participate. For information, go to gatheringplace.org.
Mark Chesnutt & Lorrie Morgan: Country singers Mark Chesnutt and Lorrie Morgan will kick off the Hard Rock Country Gold Series Sunday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Morgan, a member of Grand Ole Opry, has sold more than 8 million records. Chesnutt has produced 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top-10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records. For tickets, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Trisha Yearwood: Grammy Award-winning country music superstar Trisha Yearwood will perform at the Brady Theater Saturday. Yearwood recently released a new album, “Every Girl,” her first full-length country record in 12 years. For tickets, go to bradytheater.com.
Fall Home Expo: Cooler weather, changing leaves and the upcoming holiday season make it a perfect time for the Fall Home Expo. The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. It features 300 booths with the latest home products, a selection of goods to get you ready for the changing seasons and a variety of holiday gift ideas. For more information, go to fallhomeexpo.com.