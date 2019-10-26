Tulsa Run: Athletes and health enthusiasts have been gathering in downtown Tulsa the last weekend in October since 1978 for the Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run. It includes a 15K race, 5K and 2K events. A finish-line festival will deliver plenty of fun before and after the race Saturday, and post-race events include live music, food and drinks. For more information, go to tulsasports.org/tulsarun.
HallowMarine: The Oklahoma Aquarium will host Hallaquarium, the indoor trick-or-treating event, beginning Friday. Guests can follow a trick-or-treat trail and see marine life in surrounding exhibits. Wear a costume for a chance to win prizes. Get your face painted with your favorite animal. And interact with some of the ocean’s most curious creatures. Coral Cove, geared toward little ones, is a spooky play area with games, candy and prizes. Members may enter at 6 p.m. Non-members may enter at 6:30 p.m. Last admission will be sold at 8:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating ends at 9 p.m. For ticket prices and information, go to okaquarium.org
HallowZOOeen: The Tulsa Zoo is hosting an annual Halloween trick-or-treat event beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Activities include “goblin stops” full of treats, carnival-style games in a pumpkin patch playroom and activities in the Burger King Royal Castle and at QuikTrip Pirate Island. Funds raised support zoo operations. Tickets are $9 for nonmembers and $8 for members. Haunted Train tickets are $5 and the Scary-Go-Round is $1. A pirates and princesses character dinner is $25. HallowZOOeen tickets can be purchased at tulsazoo.org or at the Tulsa Zoo. Last tickets will be sold at 8:30 p.m.