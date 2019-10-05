Tulsa State Fair: The Tulsa State Fair offers festivalgoers a large array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, free concerts, creative art displays and much more through Sunday. Find all of your favorite foods-on-a-stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore. For more information, go to tulsastatefair.com.
Oak Ridge Boys: The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Cove at the River Spirit Casino Resort. In the four decades they have performed, the group has earned multiple Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards. Tickets for the 21-and-over concert start at $20. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
Art in the Square: Utica Square will host its 25th annual Art in the Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the shopping center at Utica Avenue and 21st Street. Local artists working in pottery, sculpting, stained glass, watercolors and more will display their work. A Kid’s Art Alley in the Yorktown Alley section of the center, will have activities, including face painting, crafts, games and character photo opportunities.
Maple Ridge Home & Garden: Get an inside look at one of Tulsa’s most storied neighborhoods at the 22nd annual Maple Ridge Home & Garden Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. Advance tickets are available at bit.ly/mapleridgetour.