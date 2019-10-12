“Cats”: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular musical continues at the Tulsa PAC. Celebrity Attractions brings the latest version of this show, based on the 2014 Broadway revival, which features new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”), and Oklahoma City native Keri Rene Fuller as Grizabella the Glamour Cat, who sings the show’s best-known song, “Memory.” Performances are 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets start at $25. Call 918-596-7111 or go to tulsapac.com.
Cherokee Art Market: The 14th annual Cherokee Art Market, featuring more than 150 elite Native American artists from across the nation, returns to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Saturday and Sunday. The art show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Demonstrations are open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission is $5. For information, go to cherokeeartmarket.com.
Tulsa American Film Festival: The Tulsa American Film Festival returns to Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave. The event runs Wednesday through Sunday and features American-made independent films of all genres, with a special emphasis on Native American, Latino American and African-American films. Don’t miss filmmaker-based panels, discussions, daily after-parties at local establishments and an outdoor movie-and-music event. For more information, go to tulsaamericanfilmfest.com