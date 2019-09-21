Tulsa Ballet
Tulsa Ballet’s annual “Creations in Studio K” program includes two world-premiere works — “Fading Figures” by Garrett Smith and “Escaping the Weight of Darkness” by Tulsa Ballet resident choreographer Ma Cong. The third piece is “Prawn Watching,” a ballet by Val Caniparoli that Tulsa Ballet first performed in 1997. “Creations in Studio K” continues with performances Saturday and Sunday at Tulsa Ballet, 1212 E. 45th Place. For ticket information, call 918-749-6006 or visit tulsaballet.org.
Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers
The Dallas Stars will return to the BOK Center to take on the Florida Panthers for the second annual Tulsa Classic on Saturday. Presented by Hilti, tickets for the National Hockey League preseason game start at $18, and hockey fans can enjoy $1 Beer Night. For ticket information, go to bokcenter.com.
Tulsa Greek Festival
The 59th annual Tulsa Greek Festival continues through Sunday. Sample traditional Greek dishes, including gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita, tiropita and more. Bakery items such as baklava, finikia and loukoumades will be offered. Watch dancers perform traditional dances throughout the festival. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave. Admission is $5 for adults. Children are admitted free, but there is a $5 charge for the Kidzone. For information, visit tulsagreekfestival.com.