Tulsa State Fair
The Tulsa State Fair entertains festivalgoers with a large array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, free concerts, creative art displays and much more through Sunday, Oct. 6. Find all of your favorite foods on a stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore. For more information and to buy tickets online, go to tulsastatefair.com.
“Les Misérables”
Celebrity Attractions is opening its 2019-2020 Broadway season with “Les Misérables,” in a revised production that debuted on Broadway in 2014. It draws some of its visual inspiration from the paintings of Victor Hugo, on whose epic novel the musical is based. Performances continue at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets: $28-$108. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival
Find thrills for the entire family at the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival at The Castle of Muskogee. This year’s festival will be open on Fridays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 27. From the sinister, fog-shrouded forest to the carnival atmosphere of Halloween Land, there are performances and activities for all ages. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets sales end at 10 p.m. For ticket information, go to okcastle.com.