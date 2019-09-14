MisFEST: KT Tunstall will headline this year’s MisFEST, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at Guthrie Green. The 2019 lineup also includes Shoulda Been Blonde, Yardbone, Smoochie Wallus, Bambi, Tea Rush and Good Villains. The event will feature food trucks, live and interactive art installations and vendors. Admission is free. For more, visit misfest.com.
M.e.t. collection event: The Metropolitan Environmental Trust will host a residential smoke alarm and fire extinguisher collection event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the midtown Lowe’s, 1525 S. Yale Ave. Drop off old smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, mercury thermostats and fluorescent “tube-style” bulbs for free to be properly recycled. Those who bring in their smoke alarm or mercury thermostat will receive a $5 Lowe’s gift card, while supplies last, courtesy of Covanta. For more information, call 918-584-0584.
Scotfest: Scotfest, Oklahoma’s celebration of Celtic history and heritage, returns this weekend. Come to the 40th Scotfest for Highland games and athletic events, genealogy, musical entertainment, Scottish and Irish dance demonstrations, solo piping, traditional drumming and pipe band competitions. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101st St., Broken Arrow. Admission is $10-$15. For more, visit okscotfest.com.