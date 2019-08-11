Joy Harjo: Joy Harjo, who earlier this year was announced as the next U.S. Poet Laureate, will mark the release of her latest book of poetry, “An American Sunrise,” with a special event at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, 5 S. Boston Ave. Harjo will give readings from her new book, as well as her previous work, and will take part in a musical performance. “A Celebration of Joy Harjo,” which is jointly sponsored by Booksmart Tulsa, Magic City Books, Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and Tulsa Artist Fellowship, is free and open to the public.
Professional Bull Riders: The Professional Bull Riders will kick off the second half of the season in Tulsa. This weekend, the top bull riders in the world will be competing in the “Oil Capital of the World” for the 15th consecutive year when the BOK Center hosts the Express Ranches Classic. The action starts at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $15 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Pow Wow of Champions: The Intertribal Indian Club of Tulsa’s annual Pow Wow of Champions continues Sunday at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University, 7777 S. Lewis Ave. The Mabee Center will come alive with music and song as members of tribal nations gather together to share traditions with one another and the public. Dancers dressed in full Native American dance clothes will participate in ceremonies. The event will also feature an arts and crafts mart and traditional foods, such as fry bread, corn soup and Indian tacos. Doors open at 11 a.m. Sunday. Daily admission is $8. Admission is free for children 5 years and younger. For more, visit iicot.org.