Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers return for a home stand at ONEOK Field this week. Tulsa will host Northwest Arkansas at 7:05 p.m. Sunday. The Drillers will then take on Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
38 Special: After more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to tour the world and will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Among 38 Special’s songs are “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong” and “Second Chance.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $38 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Dude Perfect: Dude Perfect, an entertainment group that has accumulated more than 40 million YouTube subscribers, will bring its live tour to the BOK Center at 7 p.m. Thursday. The five friends from Frisco, Texas, have more than 70 million social media followers and will be giving fans a look into the world of Dude Perfect. Tickets start at $28 and are available at bokcenter.com.