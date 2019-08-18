Mamma Mia05 (copy)

Chris Williams as Sam (left), Todd Malicoate as Bill, Steven Osborn as Harry, Brenna D’Onofrio as Sophie and Ashlee Osborn as Donna star in Theatre Tulsa’s production of “Mamma Mia!” Courtesy/Josh New Photography

”Mamma Mia!”: Theatre Tulsa opens its 97th season with the sunny, funny and heartwarming musical based on Swedish pop band ABBA’s famous ’70s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “SOS.” On the eve of her wedding, a young woman searches for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. The Sunday performance is at 2 p.m. at the Tulsa PAC, 100 E. Second St. Tickets start at $29 and are available at tulsapac.com.

Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers are back with home games this week at ONEOK Field. The final home stand of the season will kick off with games against Amarillo at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and continues with Corpus Christi at 7:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. For tickets and more information, go online to tulsadrillers.com.

”Hamilton”: Celebrity Attractions will bring “Hamilton” to the Tulsa PAC for a three-week run starting Tuesday. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a high-energy show that combines a melting pot of musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. Tickets and showtimes are available at tulsapac.com.

