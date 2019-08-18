”Mamma Mia!”: Theatre Tulsa opens its 97th season with the sunny, funny and heartwarming musical based on Swedish pop band ABBA’s famous ’70s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “SOS.” On the eve of her wedding, a young woman searches for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. The Sunday performance is at 2 p.m. at the Tulsa PAC, 100 E. Second St. Tickets start at $29 and are available at tulsapac.com.
Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers are back with home games this week at ONEOK Field. The final home stand of the season will kick off with games against Amarillo at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and continues with Corpus Christi at 7:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. For tickets and more information, go online to tulsadrillers.com.
”Hamilton”: Celebrity Attractions will bring “Hamilton” to the Tulsa PAC for a three-week run starting Tuesday. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a high-energy show that combines a melting pot of musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. Tickets and showtimes are available at tulsapac.com.