“Hamilton”: Celebrity Attractions brings “Hamilton” to the Tulsa PAC for a three-week run. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a show that combines a melting pot of musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. Performances are at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $95-$365 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com.
Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers are back at ONEOK Field for the final home stand of the season. Tulsa will host Corpus Christi at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. For tickets and more information, go online to tulsadrillers.com.
”Mamma Mia!”: Theatre Tulsa continues its production of the sunny, funny and heartwarming musical “Mamma Mia!” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC. It is based on Swedish pop band ABBA’s famous ’70s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “SOS.” On the eve of her wedding, a young woman searches for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. Tickets start at $29 and are available at tulsapac.com.