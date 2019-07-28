The Marshall Tucker Band: The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. The group helped establish Southern rock in the 1970s with such hits as “Can’t You See” and “Heard It in a Love Song.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $19.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Tulsa Powwow: The 67th annual Tulsa Powwow comes to the Cox Business Center this weekend. It has been the signature event of the Tulsa Indian Club since 1952, when it began as a small, backyard gathering. Since then, it has grown into a nationally known Native American summer celebration featuring arts and crafts vendors and traditional food. The free event runs from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center. For more, visit coxcentertulsa.com.
Summer Heat International Dance Festival: International companies specializing in dances fueled by jazz, hip-hop and contemporary movement perform as part of Choregus Productions’ Summer Heat International Dance Festival. This year’s performances continue with FLY Dance Company, which combines street dance with classical ballet, at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $25-$45 and are available by calling 918-688-6112, or at choregus.org.