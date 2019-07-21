”Mary Poppins”
Craft Productions will wrap up its run of “Mary Poppins,” inspired by the stories of P.L. Travers and the 1964 Disney movie based on those stories, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St. Tickets are $15-$100 and are available by calling 918-595-7777, or at craftproductions.org.
Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers return for a home stand at ONEOK Field this week. The Drillers will face Midland at 7:05 p.m. Sunday and Monday. For tickets and information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma
Green Country’s largest free home and garden expo continues Saturday and Sunday at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. With more than 400 booths and about 250 exhibitors, the event will spotlight the newest products and services for homes, gardens, landscape, furnishings and more. The expo runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to coxradiotulsa.com.
Cardi B
Rapper Cardi B will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the BOK Center with guests Kevin Gates and Saweetie. Her debut studio album, “Invasion of Privacy,” earned her a Grammy Award for best rap album, making her the only woman to win the award as a solo artist. Tickets start at $86.50 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Featured video
