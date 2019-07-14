Tokyo in Tulsa: A celebration of Japanese culture and pop culture, Tokyo in Tulsa is a 12th-year convention that, in past years, has drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Tulsa. This year, Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 200 W. Albany St., in Broken Arrow will be the central venue for the convention, which continues Sunday. For tickets and a full schedule, visit tokyointulsa.com.
An Affair of the Heart: An Affair of the Heart, one of the largest arts and craft shows in the United States, is known for its variety of merchandise. Browse hundreds of retailers from across the nation selling one-of-a-kind items, from home decor and furniture to jewelry, gourmet foods and more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. For more, visit heartoftulsa.com.
Michael Buble: Singer Michael Buble will perform at 8 p.m. Monday at Tulsa’s BOK Center, one of 10 summer tour stops. Bublé, who has completed five sold-out world tours, has won four Grammy Awards and has sold more than 60 million records over the course of his career. Tickets start at $68 and are available at bokcenter.com.