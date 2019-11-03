Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers: Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Tulsa’s Brady Theater. An actor, singer and songwriter, Kristofferson is a Grammy-winning artist who is in the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was the recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize from the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa in 2016. Tickets are $39.50 to $69. 50 and available at bradytheater.com
Mark Chesnutt & Lorrie Morgan: Mark Chesnutt and Lorrie Morgan will kick off the Hard Rock Country Gold Series at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Morgan, a member of Grand Ole Opry, has sold more than 8 million records. She has made over 40 chart entries on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three No. 1 singles. Chesnutt has produced 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top-10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records. Tickets to the 21-and-older concert are $29.50, $39.50 and $49.50 at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Rascal Flatts: Country music supergroup Rascal Flatts will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino. The group’s albums have accounted for more than 25 singles, of which 14 have reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot Country Songs and/or Country Airplay. You must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets start at $85 and are available at riverspirttulsa.com.