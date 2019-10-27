“Little Shop of Horrors”: In 1982, composer Alan Mencken and writer Howard Ashman turned the 1960 low-budget comedy film “Little Shop of Horrors” into a musical about the unusual plant that only thrives when it is fed human blood. Tulsa Project Theatre’s production of the musical comedy continues at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 3; and 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2. Tickets are $15-$35. Call 918-596-7111 or go tulsapac.com.
Goo Goo Dolls: Formed in 1986, the Goo Goo Dolls will bring The Miracle Pill Tour to Brady Theater, 105 W. Reconciliation Way, on Tuesday. The Goo Goo Dolls released their newest album, “Miracle Pill,” in September. It’s the 12th studio album for a group that has sold more than 12 million albums. Tickets are $29.50 and $59.50 and are available at bradytheater.com.
Tulsa Oilers: The Tulsa Oilers return to the BOK Center to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. For ticket information, go to tulsaoilers.com.
Jamey Johnson: Singer and songwriter Jamey Johnson will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa. Johnson’s second album, the gold-certified “That Lonesome Song,” produced two Top 10 hit singles, ”In Color” and “High Cost of Living.” Tickets for the show start are $29.50-$49.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.