The Raconteurs: Jack White will return to Tulsa with The Raconteurs in support of their third studio album, “Help Us Stranger.” The group will perform three shows at Cain’s Ballroom. The Sunday and Monday shows are sold out. Tickets are $60 to $90 for the Wednesday show. Go to cainsballroom.com
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival: Find thrills for the entire family at the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival at The Castle of Muskogee. This year’s festival will be open on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26. From the sinister, fog-shrouded forest to the carnival atmosphere of Halloween Land, there are performances and activities for all ages. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets sales end at 10 p.m. For information, go to okcastle.com.
Baby Shark Live!: The musical sensation of “Baby Shark Live!” will make a splash at the BOK Center on Tuesday. The show based on the popular “Baby Shark” children’s song and viral video is a fully immersive concert experience from Pinkfong and Round Room Live. Young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and his friends go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors, numbers and more. Tickets are $25 to $65. Go to bokcenter.com.