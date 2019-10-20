Tenacious D: The self-proclaimed greatest band in the world, Tenacious D, will perform at Tulsa’s Brady Theater on Monday. Band members Jack Black and Kyle Gass will perform their Post-Apocalypto tour. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert, with guest Wynchester, are $39.50 to $69.50. Go to bradytheater.com
Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa: Today is the final day of the annual Oktoberfest celebration. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Visitors can enjoy delicious food, refreshing beverages, carnival rides, live music and, of course, the chicken dance. Savor German beer imported from Munich, or enjoy a glass of wine while listening to live Bavarian-style entertainment at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave. For information, go to tulsaoktoberfest.org.
Carrie Underwood: Oklahoma country superstar Carrie Underwood will return home Thursday to perform her Cry Pretty tour at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave. Since winning “American Idol” in 2005, the Checotah native has become one of the most successful artists in any genre, winning multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM awards. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert, with guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, are $46 to $96 at bokcenter.com.