Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party”
An all-star lineup of Disney’s favorite characters will be at this year’s traditional ice-show kickoff to the Tulsa State Fair. These shows give audiences of all ages a chance to relive the adventures of “Frozen,” “Aladdin,” “Coco” and the “Toy Story” movies. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26; 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on both Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Expo Square Pavilion, 19th Street and New Haven Avenue. Tickets are $20-$50, and admission to the fair is included in advance purchase tickets. For tickets online go to tulsastatefair.com/events/2019/disney-on-ice2.
“Les Misérables”
Celebrity Attractions is opening its 2019-2020 Broadway season with “Les Misérables” in a revised production that debuted on Broadway in 2014, and which drew some of its visual inspiration from the paintings of Victor Hugo, on whose epic novel the musical is based. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday Sept. 24-26, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets: $28-$108. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Kansas
The classic rock band will be celebrating its 1977 hit album “Point of Know Return” during its Brady Theater performance on Friday, Sept. 27. Kansas has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, en route to recording eight gold albums, three sextuple-platinum albums, one platinum live album and two singles that each sold over 1-million copies (“Carry on Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”). Tickets for the all ages concert start at $49.50 and are available at bradytheater.com.