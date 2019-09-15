Scotfest: Scotfest, Oklahoma’s celebration of Celtic history and heritage, returns this weekend. Come to the 40th Scotfest for Highland games and athletic events, genealogy, musical entertainment, Scottish and Irish dance demonstrations, solo piping, traditional drumming and pipe band competitions. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101st St., Broken Arrow. Admission is $10-$15. For more, visit okscotfest.com.
Restaurant Week: Restaurant Week continues through Sunday with more than 50 area restaurants taking part in the 13th annual event offering special prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as specialty drinks. A portion of the proceeds from these meals and libations will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for its Food for Kids programming. Prices for the Restaurant Week specials are $15 for a two- to three-course lunch, $22 for two to three courses at brunch, and $20 to $45 for dinner, depending on the number of courses included. Signature cocktail prices vary by location. A full list of restaurants, along with menus, can be found at tulsapeople.com/restaurantweek.
Jeff Beck: Guitar hero and eight-time Grammy winner Jeff Beck will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Tulsa’s Brady Theater. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — once as a member of the Yardbirds and again as a solo artist. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at bradytheater.com.