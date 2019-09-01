”Mamma Mia!”: Theatre Tulsa continues its production of “Mamma Mia!”, the sunny, funny and heartwarming musical based on Swedish pop band ABBA’s famous ’70s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “SOS.” On the eve of her wedding, a young woman searches for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. The final performance is at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets start at $29 and are available at tulsapac.com.
”Hamilton”: Presented by Celebrity Attractions, “Hamilton” continues at the Tulsa PAC. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a show that combines musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America today. Performances are at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $95-$365 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com. A special lottery will offer 40 seats per performance for $10. For information, go to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
Cherokee National Holiday: The 67th annual Cherokee National Holiday continues Sunday at the Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah. More than 80 craftsmen and artisans, including several Cherokee National Treasures and United Keetoowah Band Master Craftsmen, will take part in the arts and crafts fair. Guests can explore the Trail of Tears exhibit inside the museum, as well as the recently opened Cherokee Homecoming Art Show and Sale, while special cultural activities for youngsters will be offered at the Adams Corner Rural Village. Admission to the center is free during the holiday, and tours of Diligwa, the re-creation of a Cherokee village circa 1700, are $5 per person. For more, visit cherokee.org.