”Hamilton”: Presented by Celebrity Attractions, “Hamilton” continues at the Tulsa PAC. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a show that combines musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. The final performances are at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $95-$365, available by calling 918-596-7111 or at tulsapac.com. A lottery will offer 40 seats per performance for $10. For information, go to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
Just Between Friends: Just Between Friends returns this weekend to the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Shop deals on baby clothes and gear, toys, books and more at one of the country’s leading children’s and maternity consignment events. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10 on Sunday and free the remainder of the sale. For more, visit tulsa.jbfsale.com.
Career Fair: The TulsaWorldJobs.com Career Fair is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Expo Square. Get face-to-face interaction between candidates and employers. Multiple job opportunities will be available. For more, visit tulsacareerfair.com.