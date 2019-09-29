Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Heart, featuring rockers Ann and Nancy Wilson, will brings their Love Alive tour to the BOK Center on Wednesday, with special guests Joan Jett & the Blackhearts plus Sweet Lizzy Project. Heart has sold more than 35 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Tickets starts at $39.50 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party”
An all-star lineup of Disney’s favorite characters is featured in this year’s traditional ice-show kick off to the Tulsa State Fair. Audiences can relive the adventures of “Frozen,” “Aladdin,” “Coco” and the “Toy Story” movies. Final performances are at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at Expo Square Pavilion, 19th Street and New Haven Avenue. Tickets: $20-$50, admission to fair included in advance purchase tickets. For tickets online go to tulsastatefair.com/events/2019/disney-on-ice2.
“Les Misérables”
Celebrity Attractions opens its 2019-2020 Broadway season with “Les Misérables,” in a revised production that debuted on Broadway in 2014. It draws some of its visual inspiration from the paintings of Victor Hugo, on whose epic novel the musical is based. Final performances are 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets: $28-$108. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.