Chris Isaak: Chris Isaak, known for his 1950s style and crooner sound, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. His hit songs include “Wicked Game” and “Somebody’s Crying.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $30 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
“Hamilton”: Celebrity Attractions will bring “Hamilton” to the Tulsa PAC for a three-week run. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a high-energy show that combines a melting pot of musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. Performances this week are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $95-$365 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com.
Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot: Guitarist, vocalist and three-time Grammy winner Brian Setzer will bring his 2019 Rockabilly Riot summer tour to The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Doors open at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $49 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.