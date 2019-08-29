“Hamilton”: Celebrity Attractions brings “Hamilton” to the Tulsa PAC. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a show that combines musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. Performances this week are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $95-$365 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com.
Rob Thomas: Grammy winner Rob Thomas, who is touring in support of a new album, “Chip Tooth Smile,” will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Brady Theater. Thomas is best known as the lead singer of Matchbox Twenty. Tickets start at $40.50 and are available at bradytheater.com.
Cherokee National Holiday: The 67th annual Cherokee National Holiday is set Friday-Sunday at the Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah. More than 80 craftsmen and artisans, including several Cherokee National Treasures and United Keetoowah Band Master Craftsmen, will take part in the arts and crafts fair. Guests can explore the Trail of Tears exhibit inside the museum, as well as the recently opened Cherokee Homecoming Art Show and Sale, while special cultural activities for youngsters will be offered at the Adams Corner Rural Village. The heritage center will host a Native Games tournament for Cherokee Marbles at 9 a.m. and a blowgun contest at noon. Admission to the center is free during the holiday, and tours of Diligwa, the re-creation of a Cherokee village circa 1700, are $5 per person. For more, visit cherokee.org.