Ken Jeong: Actor, comedian and scene-stealer Ken Jeong will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Jeong vaulted to fame in “The Hangover” and is well known for his role on the TV series “Community.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $30 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Dude Perfect: Dude Perfect, an entertainment group that has accumulated more than 40 million YouTube subscribers, will bring its live tour to the BOK Center at 7 p.m. Thursday. The five friends from Frisco, Texas, will be giving fans a look into the world of Dude Perfect. Tickets start at $28 and are available at bokcenter.com.
The Wiggles: The popular Australian group of entertainers for youngsters will bring its first major tour in years to the Tulsa PAC for a performance at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The show will feature the core group of Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony, along with Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and a new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn. Tickets start at $40 and are available at tulsapac.com.