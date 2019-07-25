REO Speedwagon: American rock band REO Speedwagon will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Formed in 1967, the group found commercial success in the 1980s with such hits as “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $50 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Ashley McBryde: Country singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde will perform at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Cain’s Ballroom. Her major label debut album, “Girl Going Nowhere,” was nominated for a Grammy for best country album. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Tickets are available at the Cain’s box office, 423 N. Main St., or cainsballroom.com.
Summer Heat International Dance Festival: Three international companies specializing in dances fueled by jazz, hip-hop and contemporary movement will make up Choregus Productions’ Summer Heat International Dance Festival. This year features M/motions, the company founded by acclaimed contemporary choreographer Manuel Vignoulle; Giordano Dance Chicago, which has been called “America’s original jazz dance company”; and FLY Dance Company, which combines street dance with classical ballet. M/motions will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Giordano Dance Chicago at 8 p.m. Saturday and FLY Dance at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $25-$45 and are available by calling 918-688-6112, or at choregus.org.