Porter Peach Festival: The Porter Peach Festival celebrates the area’s crop of peaches Thursday-Saturday with activities and events perfect for a bright summer day with the family. Purchase or pick peaches at nearby orchards, or head to Porter’s downtown Main Street for arts and crafts, games, live music and a wide variety of fair food. The annual Peach Parade is a highlight Saturday, and stick around for free peaches and ice cream, available as long as supplies last. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit porterpeachfestivals.com.
Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers return for a home stand at ONEOK Field this week. Tulsa will host Frisco at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. The Drillers then face Midland at 7:05 p.m. Friday-Monday. Stay for post-game fireworks displays Friday and Saturday. For tickets and information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
Let’s Talk: Mental Health — Adverse Childhood Experiences: The Tulsa World will host a special community forum to openly discuss adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in Oklahoma from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Great Hall in the University of Tulsa’s Student Union, 440 S. Gary Ave. Panelists include TU President Dr. Gerard Clancy, childhood trauma expert Kristin Atchley and columnist Guerin Emig, who was part of a team of writers who presented a series on ACEs. Moderator is Wayne Greene, editorial pages editor for the Tulsa World. The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged but not required by going to bit.ly/acesforum.