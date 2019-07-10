”Why Not??” Comedy Show: Russell Westbrook and Layups2Standup present the “Why Not??” Comedy Show at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Cain’s Ballroom. The comedy lineup will feature Demetrius “Juice” Deason, Ron Taylor, Velly Vel, Alexis Miranda, Lance Woods and Yasamin Bayatfar. Tickets start at $40 and are available online at cainsballroom.com.
Circle Cinema Film Festival: The Circle Cinema Film Festival returns for its second year, just in time to blow out the candles on the historic theater’s 91st birthday cake. The festival kicks off Thursday and will feature world premieres, an “Outsiders”-themed after-party, a Hanson virtual-reality experience and cake to be served Monday, July 15, the cinema’s opening date in 1928. Tickets to each event are $12, with the exception of the slumber-party event and those noted as free events. All-access passes are available for $175. Tickets for all events are on sale at circlecinema.org and at the box office, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
Tokyo in Tulsa: A celebration of Japanese culture and pop culture, Tokyo in Tulsa is a 12th-year convention that, in past years, has drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Tulsa. This year, Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 200 W. Albany St., in Broken Arrow will be the central venue for the convention, which runs Friday through Sunday. For tickets and a full schedule, visit tokyointulsa.com