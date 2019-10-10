Sawyer Brown will perform Saturday at the Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
Sawyer Brown: Country music group Sawyer Brown will perform Saturday at the Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center. The group is known for the hits “Step That Step,” “Some Girls Do” and “Thank God for You.” Tickets for the 18-and-older concert are available at osagecasino.com.
Cherokee Art Market: The 14th annual Cherokee Art Market, featuring more than 150 elite Native American artists from across the nation, returns to Catoosa’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday and Sunday. The art show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Demonstrations are open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission is $5. For information, go to cherokeeartmarket.com.
Tulsa Oilers: The Tulsa Oilers begin their 27th season of minor league hockey at 7:05 p.m. Friday, at the BOK Center. The Oilers will take on the Kansas City Mavericks. And fans can get a look at the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup. The hometown hockey team will have home games through April 4. Single game tickets start at $17. Go to tulsaoilers.com.