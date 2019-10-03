Art in the Square: Utica Square will host its 25th annual Art in the Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the shopping center at Utica Avenue and 21st Street. Local artists working in pottery, sculpting, stained glass, watercolors and more will display their work. A Kid’s Art Alley in the Yorktown Alley section of the center will have activities, including face painting, crafts, games and character photo opportunities.
Tulsa State Fair: The Tulsa State Fair offers festivalgoers a large array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, free concerts, creative art displays and much more through Sunday. Find all of your favorite foods-on-a-stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore. For more information, go to tulsastatefair.com
Lauren Daigle: Christian singer/songwriter Lauren Daigle is bringing her Look Up Child world tour to the BOK Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Her Grammy-winning single, “You Say,” was on the Top 40 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and her Grammy-winning album, “Look Up Child,” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. Daigle will be joined by special guest AHI. Tickets start at $25.50 and are available at bokcenter.com.