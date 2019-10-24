Tulsa Run: Athletes and health enthusiasts have been gathering in downtown Tulsa the last weekend in October since 1978 for fun and competitive runs during the Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run. It includes a 15k race, 5k and 2k events. A finish-line festival will deliver plenty of fun before and after the race Saturday, and post-race events include live music, food and drinks. To register for the run or find more information, go to tulsasports.org/tulsarun.
Tulsa Opera ‘Carmen’: Tulsa Opera opens its season with Georges Bizet’s masterwork “Carmen,” with Sarah Mesko in the title role of the seductive cigarette girl whose passion for life and love leads to her tragic end. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets range from $35 to $135. Call 918-587-4811 or go to tulsaopera.com.
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival: Find thrills for the entire family at the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival at The Castle of Muskogee. The final days of this year’s festival will be Friday and Saturday. From the sinister, fog-shrouded forest to the carnival atmosphere of Halloween Land, there are performances and activities for all ages. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets sales end at 10 p.m. For information, go to okcastle.com.