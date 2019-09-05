”Hamilton”: Presented by Celebrity Attractions, “Hamilton” continues at the Tulsa PAC. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a show that combines musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. The final performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $95-$365, available by calling 918-596-7111 or at tulsapac.com. A lottery will offer 40 seats per performance for $10. For information, go to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
Pepe Aguilar: Mexican-American singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. The Grammy winner has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $70 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Wizard World Tulsa: Wizard Entertainment Inc., which stages celebrity-packed pop culture conventions around the country, is returning to Tulsa on Friday-Sunday at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th East Ave. This year’s guest lineup includes Jason Momoa, Jewel Staite, Cary Elwes, Joe Flanigan, Lou Ferrigno, pro wrestler Kevin Nash and many others. For tickets and a full schedule, visit wizardworld.com.